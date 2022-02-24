WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00370251 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

