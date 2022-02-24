WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.49

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.49 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

