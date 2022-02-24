Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,037.50 ($68.51).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,644 ($49.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($76.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,335.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,626.40.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($55.15), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,514,755.88).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

