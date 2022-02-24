Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of WWW opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

