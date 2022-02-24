WOO Network (WOO) Market Cap Reaches $366.00 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $366.00 million and $66.52 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00036245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00110055 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 904,673,835 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.