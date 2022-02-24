Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.60

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $4.83 million and $961.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,418.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.31 or 0.06882944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00273468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.00793821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00069397 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00386583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00214603 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

