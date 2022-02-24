Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WRDLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. Worldline has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

