WPP plc (LON:WPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.70 Per Share

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.79) on Thursday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.19).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

