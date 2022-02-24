Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $443.84 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,386.98 or 0.99918646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.10 billion and approximately $443.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00306466 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,162 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

