Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

WH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

