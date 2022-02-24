Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 79000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.
Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.