XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4,211.64

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,211.64 ($57.28) and last traded at GBX 4,300.31 ($58.48), with a volume of 957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($59.70).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($82.28) to GBX 6,225 ($84.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market cap of £850.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,905.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,141.09.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

