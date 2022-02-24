XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,493 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.