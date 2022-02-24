XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,041 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,011,953. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

