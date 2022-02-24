XR Securities LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 123,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,716. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

