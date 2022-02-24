XR Securities LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 131,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.45 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,638 shares of company stock valued at $133,302,521. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

