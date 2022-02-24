XSGD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $188.09 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.79 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049861 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 253,321,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

