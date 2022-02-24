Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

