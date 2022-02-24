Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $380.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 374.10 ($5.09), with a volume of 14178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.62) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.