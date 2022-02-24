Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Insiders sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

