Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 2402149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

