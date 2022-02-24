Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Yatsen worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 804,757 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Yatsen stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

