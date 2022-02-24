Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Benefitfocus reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 116,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

