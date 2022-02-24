Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

BPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 27,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

