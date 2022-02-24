Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 245,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,779. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

