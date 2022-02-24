Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.74). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,672. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

