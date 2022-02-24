Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

