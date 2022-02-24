Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 5,993,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 424,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 124,901 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

