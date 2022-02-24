Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.37). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. 925,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,048. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

