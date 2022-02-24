Zacks: Analysts Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.72.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

