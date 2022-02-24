Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce $33.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $34.37 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $132.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 177,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

