Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 52.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 5,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,854. The company has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

