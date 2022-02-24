Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.
Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 5,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,854. The company has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
