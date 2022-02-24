Zacks: Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

