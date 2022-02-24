Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.81 Million

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $275.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.51 million and the lowest is $247.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 132,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

