Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $627.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

