Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,905. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.