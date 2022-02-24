Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,905. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.