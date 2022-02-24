Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 75,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

