Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post $30.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.89 billion and the lowest is $28.69 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,277,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,058,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $61.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast (Get Rating)
Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.
