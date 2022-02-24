Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,101. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

