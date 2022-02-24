Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce $246.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.91 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

