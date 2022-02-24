Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

