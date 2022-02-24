Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.37 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.12 million to $327.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $357.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 4,038,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

