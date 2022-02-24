Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.29.

FICO stock opened at $454.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.33. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $57,882,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

