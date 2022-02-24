Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Strong Sell

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Tencent has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $541.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

