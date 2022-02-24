Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Strong Sell

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.64.
About Tencent (Get Rating)
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent (TCEHY)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.