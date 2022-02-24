Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Sell

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

