Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $470.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

