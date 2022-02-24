Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.