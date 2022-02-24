Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The company’s products have exhibited a strong growth momentum in the past two years on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue 2022. The company is also diversifying its business by adding new technologies and products through acquisitions. Its focus on acquisitions to boost core competencies is encouraging. The products added with acquisitions and new product launches are aiding sales growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, its dependence on a few customers for revenues is a concern as any setback can hurt Repligen significantly. Moreover, competition in the bioprocessing market is rising.”

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $174.81 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 57,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.