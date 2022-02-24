Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

