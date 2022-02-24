Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 391,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

