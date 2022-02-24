Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

